The Latin Recording Academy Announces The 2022 Leading Ladies of Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy announced the 2022 recipients of the 2022 Leading Ladies of Entertainment awards, honoring the contributions of women within the arts and Latin entertainment community.

This year’s honorees are:

Kany García, singer/songwriter and six-time Latin Grammy winner

Rocío Guerrero, Global Head of Latin Music for Amazon Music

Rosa Lagarrigue CEO of RLM, an artist management company

Janina Rosado, pianist, arranger, musical director, Juan Luis Guerra’s co-producer, and nine-time Latin GRAMMY winner

“We are proud to celebrate this amazing group of women and their many contributions to the Latin music and entertainment worlds,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “While there continues to be a sizeable gender gap in the industry, we continue to make inroads, with initiatives like the Leading Ladies of Entertainment platform, as we shine a light on the necessary work that needs to be done in order to create equity and gender parity.”

The initiative, launched six years ago, seeks to honor socially conscious women who have made substantial contributions to the arts and inspired the next generation of female leaders.

The awards will be presented during a live event sponsored by City National Bank with a private presentation and luncheon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 15, as part of the Latin Grammy Week festivities.

2022 will mark the first return of a fully live event after two years of virtual ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be the second year that the Leading Ladies of Entertainment is partnering with She Is The Music — a global nonprofit working to increase the number of women in music — on a collaborative mentorship program.

Past Leading Ladies honorees will be invited to mentor a She Is The Music mentee and the program will build on last year’s Leading Ladies Connect TogetHER mentorship program.

“I am proud to be part of the She is the Music mentorship program with Leading Ladies of Latin Music. The most important thing we can do is lift women up and put them in situations where they can learn and grow. It’s no longer about a seat at the table; it’s about giving women the tools to own the building that the tables are in,” said Rebecca León, former Leading Ladies of Entertainment honoree and She Is The Music Board member.