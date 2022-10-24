Becky Colwell Announced as New General Manager, Kia Forum and Joins the Intuit Dome as VP, Music & Events

INGLEWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Becky Colwell has been announced as the General Manager (GM) of Kia Forum and Vice President (VP) of Music and Events Intuit Dome.

She joins the LA Clippers organization with 25 years of venue industry experience. Colwell will be responsible for the operations and programming of the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome leading into and following its opening in 2024. Colwell steps into her new position on Monday (October 24) and will report to LA Clippers President of Business Operations, Gillian Zucker.

“Becky has earned a reputation for creating best-in-class experiences for all who step foot in the venues she leads and will help us continue to achieve new standards at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome,” said Zucker.

Colwell is an experienced venue leader and spent the past seven years as the GM of the Greek Theater while also serving as the Regional Director of Booking for ASM Global’s Western Region. Colwell was named 2017 Venue Executive of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA).

“I’m thrilled to join the Kia Forum family and to be a part of the talented team building what will be the best new venue in the world at Intuit Dome,” said Colwell.

Before her time in LA, Colwell was the GM of Booth Amphitheatre for 12 years and the Director of Sales for Walnut Creek Amphitheatre – both in North Carolina. She currently serves as the IEBA President and is also the trade organization’s incoming chairman.

The Kia Forum is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, and Intuit Dome is the new home of the Clippers opening in 2024.