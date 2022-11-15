Keith Urban And Tim McGraw Lead The Lineup For Boots & Hearts 2023

ORO-MEDONTE, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Republic Live, producers of the Canadian country music-oriented Boots & Hearts Festival revealed the first round of artists for the events’ 2023 return, including headliners Keith Urban and Tim McGraw.

Set for August 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, the festival will also include a generous dollop of rock along with its country music fare and the lineup includes Canadian rockers Nickelback, who are scheduled to make their appearance at the fest in 2023.

Also announced is Riley Green, who will also make his Boots & Hearts debut, as well as Hardy and Dallas Smith, Tim Hicks, and Josh Ross who will lead the festival’s kickoff party lineup.

“As we approach our twelfth year of Boots and Hearts, we continue to move forward, trying new things and opening new doors. This allows us to grow and ultimately give our fans the best of the best,” says Eva Dunford, Founding Partner, Republic Live. “We work hard and aspire to be the Canadian flagship of music and experience. This includes artists, fans, partners, vendors, and our dedicated staff. Our BootsLife fans are some of the best in the world with their larger-than-life energy that we feel so grateful to celebrate year after year. Similarly, Nickelback brings a loyal, timeless fanbase and an unforgettable live show that has allowed them to soar to the top of the charts for decades and continue to break barriers. It makes it extra special to welcome them to Boots and Hearts and into our festival family. We look forward to celebrating their incredible talent and amazing rock show. Next summer will certainly be an exciting moment in the history of Boots and Hearts.”

Additional confirmed performers include Travis Denning and Lauren Alaina, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Music festivals have always been known to create once in a lifetime experiences, moments in time you can’t relive and memories that last forever. The ‘I remember when’s’ and the ‘saw it there firsts’ are something we as a company strive for and work hard to deliver to our fans year after year. We saw it with Shania at Boots and Hearts last year and we can’t wait to create another iconic Canadian moment celebrating Nickelback alongside country music icons Tim McGraw and Keith Urban.” Shares Brooke Dunford, Director of Booking and Brand Strategy, Republic Live. “The roster also includes new artists paving their way within the genre and beyond. Watching an artist like Hardy, who made his Canadian debut at Boots and Hearts in 2019 who will now open for Nickelback is extremely special for us. Transcending a new wave of country music and taking fans on a journey blending rock and country is something we’re extremely excited to celebrate and embrace as fans of live music and unforgettable moments.”