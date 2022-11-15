Alex Merchán Named Chief Marketing Officer At ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the promotion of industry veteran, Alex Merchán, to Chief Marketing Officer at the venue management company.

In his new role, Merchán will oversee marketing efforts for ASM Global’s portfolio 350 venues around the world while spearheading key areas across the company, including global partnerships, digital and CRM strategy, business development, as well as advising and investing efforts in the U.S., the company said.

“This is the thrill of a lifetime,” Merchán said. “The biggest sandbox in the world and the opportunity to engage with fans across entertainment, sports and business … that’s what our marketing team gets to work in—with the most prestigious collection of venues on Earth. That means we know the rules of the game better than anyone else, and we play it better than anyone else.”

Since he joined ASM Global last year, Merchán has led the company’s all strategic marketing, PR, creative services and digital efforts for the company’s stadium, arena, convention center and theater network, including leveraging guest insight data from Qualtrics XM to create an enhanced guest experience.

“In less than one year with our company, Alex has been responsible for reimagining our marketing support infrastructure while simultaneously dramatically enhancing our network’s external initiatives for our clients and partners,” said ASM Global Presdient & CEO Ron Bension.

Before joining ASM Global, Merchán oversaw marketing for Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters division and previously spent a decade in sales and marketing at Hard Rock International.