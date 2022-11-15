Bob Workman Named SVP International Brand Partnerships And GM Of WMX UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the promotion of Bob Workman to the dual role of SVP, International Brand Partnerships, Warner Music and General Manager, WMX UK.

Workman’s expanded portfolio will see him coordinate existing local brand partnership teams outside the US while developing new business opportunities in Warner Music’s emerging markets.

He will collaborate with Camille Hackney, Chief Partnerships Officer and Head of Global Brand Partnerships at Atlantic Records US, and Claudia Butzky, EVP, Brand Partnerships and Sync at Warner Records US, reporting to Maria Weaver, President, WMX.

In addition, Workman, Hackney, and Butzky will also participate in Warner Music’s Global Brand Partnerships Council.

Workman’s new role at WMG comes as the company’s UK Brand Partnerships team is integrated with the global WMX division. Workman will retain his place on the Warner Music UK Senior Management Team, smoothing the linkage between WMX and the UK recorded music business.

Worman got his start in the industry overseeing promotions at Island Records before joining Gut Reaction to lead their promotions team. While at Gut Records, he moved up to marketing director, overseeing the campaign for Tom Jones’ Reload album, as well as launching the dance label, Gusto.

Workman also helped to launch Spin Music in 2003 and then jumped to EMI in 2008 to lead the label’s new brand partnership business. In joined Warner as part of the label’s acquisition of Parlophone in 2013.

“Enabling artists to connect with sympathetic brands to tell stories and reach new audiences is a key part of what a record company does in the 21st century. We’ve got a strong track record of achieving that in many markets, but we know we can do more to coordinate our efforts internationally and tap opportunities in emerging economies. I’m excited to be stepping into this new role and working closely with Maria Weaver and Simon Robson as we scale-up our brand partnerships proposition around the world. And I’m pleased that the amazing Brand Partnerships team here in the UK will now be able to benefit from being part of the WMX family while still working closely with Tony Harlow and all our incredible British labels.”

“Brand partnerships are becoming an increasingly important of our business, as they can provide a valuable additional revenue stream and increased profile for our artists. We’re looking to strengthen our global network capability to give all our artists around the world the best opportunities. Bob is ideally suited to work with our talented international teams to accelerate this mission,” added Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.