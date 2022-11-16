Rapper Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder In Los Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with crimes that included attempted murder in connection with a shooting on October 8th.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metroplitican Police Department.

TMZ posted videos of an arrest of a man that appears to be Blueface sitting on a bench with Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas with a woman who they identified as his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock before being arrested by plainclothes police officers.

According to TMZ, Blueface was arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a Las Vegas club in October. TMZ reported that Blueface and his entourage with involved in an altercation with a man earlier in the evening and later encountered the alleged victim outside of the club.

Blueface was alleged to have fired a handgun at the man as he drove away in a truck, TMZ reported.

Porter is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail and faces a hearing on a bench warrant on November 17th, according to CCDC records.

His arrest comes on the same day that he was announced for the lineup of the Rolling Loud Festival’s 2023 return to Los Angeles.