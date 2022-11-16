Jay Leno Recovering After Undergoing Surgery For His Burns

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Jay Leno’s doctor shared an update about the comedian’s health, stating during a press conference that while his injuries are serious, his “condition is good.”

In a story that was first reported by TMZ, Leno was hospitalized on Saturday after gasoline from a car he was working on caught fire, inflicting serious burns on the comedian.

Leno’s doctor, Peter Grossman, said that Leno suffered “deep second-degree” and possibly third-degree burns during the accident and has successfully undergone surgery that included an “excision and grafting procedure.”

Grossman told reporters during a press conference that while “burn injuries are progressive and dynamic,” he expects Leno to make a complete recovery.

“Currently, there’s elements of nerve damage,” he told a Fox News reporter during the press conference. “I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether there will be remnants of this injury is still way too early to tell.”

Leno was scheduled to appear at a business conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but was forced to drop out of the event due to the accident.