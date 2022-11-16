Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Jay Leno

Jay Leno Recovering After Undergoing Surgery For His Burns

Jay Leno (Dan Holm / Shutterstock.com)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, Jay Leno’s doctor shared an update about the comedian’s health, stating during a press conference that while his injuries are serious, his “condition is good.”

In a story that was first reported by TMZ, Leno was hospitalized on Saturday after gasoline from a car he was working on caught fire, inflicting serious burns on the comedian.

Leno’s doctor, Peter Grossman, said that Leno suffered “deep second-degree” and possibly third-degree burns during the accident and has successfully undergone surgery that included an “excision and grafting procedure.”

Grossman told reporters during a press conference that while “burn injuries are progressive and dynamic,” he expects Leno to make a complete recovery.

“Currently, there’s elements of nerve damage,” he told a Fox News reporter during the press conference. “I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether there will be remnants of this injury is still way too early to tell.”

Leno was scheduled to appear at a business conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but was forced to drop out of the event due to the accident.

