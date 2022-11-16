Morrissey Walks Off Stage At The Greek After Just 30 Minutes

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British singer Morrissey left his fans in a lurch on Saturday after he abruptly ended a performance at the Gree Theatre in Los Angeles after just 30 minutes.

In a video of the performance shared by a fan on YouTube, a bored-looking Morrissey ran through a number of his hits, before walking off stage at the end of ‘Girlfriend in a Coma.’

His band remained on stage, looking both bewildered and bemused before leaving as well.

The former Smiths frontman did not share a reason for leaving the stage, with venue personnel coming on stage to tell the audience that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the show was not going to continue.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A subsequent post on Morrissey’s Instagram account thanks fans for their support but did not include an apology for the truncated performance.

“Thank you for coming out last night, L.A. We love you and are grateful for your support,” the post read. “Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Moz is currently on tour in North America with his next scheduled performance set for Oakland’s Fox Theater on Saturday night.

Following the show, fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with one user, nathanielm._, writing: “SPENT LIKE 450 JUST FOR HIM TO STOP 30 MINUTES IN HIS SET DONT BUY TICKETS FOR HIS SHOW ITS A WASTE OF MONEY AND GAS.”

Another user, posting as Lusiachorisa, said: “We are so bummed about the show being canceled half way through. Over $1,500 in tickets and parking. People make sacrifices to attend these shows.”