BMG Restructures In Spain, Madrid Office To Be Led By Marcos Fairweather And Javier Doria

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Label services company BMG announced a restructuring of its operations in Madrid in an effort to bolster growth as they refocus on established artists.

Following the restructuring, the regional office will be led by Marcos Fairweather, who will oversee the recordings component of the company’s business, while music publishing operations will be led by Javier Doria.

Fairweather joins BMG from Universal Music Spain where he most recently served as A&R Director, responsible for signing and developing artists including Spanish pop star Aitana, Colombian rockers Morat and emerging artists Sen Senra, Natalia Lacunza, and Carolina Durante.

Javier, who joined BMG in 2020, previously oversaw A&R across both publishing and recordings. During his tenure, he struck a partnership with Spanish management and booking company 33 Producciones and played a key role in the signing and creation of Chanel’s ‘Slomo’ which secured third place in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“The market in Spain, particularly among established and proven artists, is currently one of the most interesting internationally. It’s also one of the strongest export markets and serves as a musical crossroad to both Latin America and Continental Europe. We believe this agile new structure will allow us to offer those artists and songwriters a degree of priority and global access unavailable elsewhere,” said BMG’s Maximilian Kolb, EVP Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe.

“I’m so excited to join the team in what is a new chapter at BMG for me,” Marcos Fairweather added. “The core values of this company resonate with my views on how to best serve artists. A&R for me is first and foremost about artists and about building connections for them to develop their careers to their fullest potential.”

Producer songwriter and performer turned A&R, Javier Doria, will focus on developing BMG’s publishing business in Spain. He said, “BMG has built a strong position in the music publishing business since its launch in Spain. Moving forward, we want to develop new creative opportunities in the local market and introduce our songwriters to new audiences using our global network.”