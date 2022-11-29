Baker Falls Coming to the Former Pyramid Club on Avenue A in NYC’s East Village

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Baker Falls is about to give Avenue A and the former Pyramid Club new life. The project combines an all-day cafe, bar, and live music from The Knitting Factory brand – all courtesy of East Village resident Nick Bodor.

Bodor has owned and operated several East Village businesses in the past 20-plus years and is behind the Baker Falls project that is slated to open at the beginning of 2023. In an interview with EV Grieve’s Stacie Joy, Bodor said, “We plan to operate a cafe, with coffee service during the day, happy hour, live performances, DJs – all with a rock and roll feel.”

The Pyramid closed in October after over 40 years in operation. The club was known for socially-conscious drag performances featuring Lady Bunny and RuPaul, among other pioneers in the business. Pyramid will go down in history as the host of Nirvana’s first show in NYC in 1989.

“Once I saw Pyramid Club was closing, I thought it would be great to just buy that. I sent around a letter looking for investors to my circle of friends and contacts,” said Bodor. “Historically, my projects have been underfunded, and if I’m ready to do another project, I wanted a cushion, a certain amount of money. So friends were willing to invest, and then Knitting Factory CEO Morgan Margolis reached out and said he was interested.”

Bodor outlined his plans for the new club to EVG. Upstairs won’t see too many changes, and he is leaving the bar as is. “You will see the old 1987 Knitting Factory logo in the back. Knitting Factory Presents will suggest initial programming, but we also plan to have strong LGBTQ programming and emerging comics and hope to inspire young bands.” A big part of Bodor’s budget will include soundproofing and planning all-ages Sunday matinees.

The lower level has a 68-seat capacity which Bodor describes as a “fever-dream or manor house” in terms of how it looks with antique, peeling wallpaper, vintage lamps, and amps. He continues, “We plan to have tables and chairs and great curated playlists.” Bodor isn’t taking on this endeavor alone, as his son, Angus, will have a hand in the day-to-day activities.

“We want to honor the history of the Pyramid Club but in a new way,” Bodor said. “This isn’t just a club — it’s a communal gathering space. Foodservice, coffee, and drinks — a community hub where you can meet and work. We want it to be multi-generational.”