Indie Label Polyvinyl Partners With Downtown Music Holdings-Owned FUGA

CHAMPAIGN, IL (CelebrityAccess) – Downtown Music Holdings-owned distributor FUGA has partnered with indie label Polyvinyl, expanding distribution and marketing services.

The indie label, founded in 1994 by co-owners Matt and Darcie Lunsford, initially launched as a fanzine called Polyvinyl Press to cover the music scene across Illinois and the midwest. The label launched in 1996 and boasts a roster with Julia Jacklin, STRFKR, of Montreal, and more.

“Polyvinyl’s dedication to independent artists and their creative freedom perfectly aligns with FUGA’s mission to empower independent labels,” says Allie Barbera, the distributor’s Senior Business Development Manager for the Americas. “We’re truly excited to be working with such a notable, forward-thinking company that champions the independent sector and provides them with FUGA’s breadth of services.”

FUGA’s press release states that Polyvinyl will be employing their distribution and marketing services, including access to trends and analytics platforms, DSP marketing, API access and account management across their releases.