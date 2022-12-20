Sami Kerman Named CEO Of Finland’s Event Industry Association

HELSINKI (CelebrityAccess) — Finland’s Event Industry Association announced the appointment of public relations veteran Sami Kerman as CEO.

Kerman, who starts his new role in January, will oversee the organization’s advocacy work, as well as managing operations and finance.

“It is extremely exciting to get involved in building the success story of the event industry. The events have a huge significance not only for the economy and employment, but also for people’s social well-being. The corona restrictions have been overcome, but there is a lot of work to be done in the development of labor availability and industry legislation, as well as in establishing and strengthening the position of the industry association,” says Sami Kerman, the CEO of the event industry.

“Sami Kermani has versatile social networks and strong political decision-making skills. He gets to start in a situation where the industry is making a strong return to its pre-corona growth career, says Pekka Timonen , chairman of the board of the Event Industry Association,” stated Pekka Timonen, chairman of the board of the Event Industry Association.

“The event industry needs its own growth program in Finland and the operating conditions of the industry must be improved. We need effective and long-term advocacy, because the importance of the sector as a factor in employment and tax revenues is still not sufficiently understood,” Timonen added.

Kerman joins the Events Industry Association after serving as Communications and Public Relations Manager of the Finnish Fire Protection Association. His past experience also includes roles as a special assistant to the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo in 2019-2021.

He holds a master’s degree in production economics.