All Things Live Acquires Dutch Live Events Company Agents After All

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — European live events company All Things Live announced an expansion into the Netherlands with the acquisition of Amsterdam-based live events company Agents After All.

Founded in 2004 by Coen ter Wolbeek, Henkjan Onnink and Lesley Grieten, Agents after All currently consists of a team of 30 events professionals who help to produce more than 1,500 concerts a year in the Netherlands, one of Europe’s largest live music markets.

The company produces shows at venues such as AFAS Live, Ziggo Dome, Rotterdam Ahoy and Olympic Stadium, as well as festivals such as Royal Park Live, HIER Festival and Concert at SEA, drawing more than 135,000 festival fans a year.

Following the acquisition, the team at Agents After All will remain in place and existing contracts and customer relationships will not be affected.

As well, Agents After All’s current owners will become partners and co-owners in All Things Live.

“We are excited about joining forces with All Things Live to accelerate our business development and growth as part of a respected partnership with an increasingly strong presence in Europe. We look forward to the cooperation and delivering stellar experiences to the artists we have the honour to represent and their audiences,” says Norbert Plantinga, managing director of Agents After All.

“We are impressed with the entrepreneurial mindset and business acumen of the Agents After All team and look forward to welcoming everyone as part of the All Things Live partnership as we continue to build a stronger platform in Benelux and the European live entertainment market. This expansion of our footprint establishes All Things Live as a leading European player, and we will continue to build our business together,” says Kim Worsøe, member of the Executive Board of All Things Live Group.