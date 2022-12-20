Former Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Dies After A Fall In His Home

BRIGHTON (CelebrityAccess) — Martin Duffy, the keyboardist for bands such as Primal Scream and The Charlatans, has died. He was 55.

According to his brother, BBC journalist Steve Duffy, Martin died on December 18th after suffering a brain injury in a fall at his home in Brighton.

A native of Birmingham, Duffy joined the indie rock band Felt as their first keyboardist when he was just 16.

While still in Felt, he contributed keyboards to the first two Primal Scream albums and joined the band as a full time member in 1989 following the dissolution of Felt.

After founding member Rob Collins died, Duffy joined The Charlatans in 1996, performing at the Knebworth festival after just three weeks with the band.

Duffy, along with The Libertines guitarist Carl Barât, The Charlatan’s Tim Burgess, and Andy Burrows from Razorlight, formed The Chavs, performing several live shows but never releasing their long-promised debut album.

In addition, he contributed to recordings by artists such as Beth Orton, Paul Weller, and the Chemical Brothers, and released a Assorted Promenades, his debut solo album, in 2014.

“We in Primal Scream are all so sad. I’ve known Martin since he was a teenager in Felt. He played keyboards on every album of ours from the first to the last. Finally joining the band in 1991. Martin was a very special character. He had a love and understanding of music on a deep spiritual level. Music meant everything to him,” Duffy’s Primal Scream bandmate Bobby Gillespie said in a social media post following his passing.