The Rolling Stones Partner With Kiswe For Historic Concert Stream

(CelebrityAccess) — The Rolling Stones announced plans for a virtual concert, featuring one of the band’s notable historic performances to mark the release of their latest album, ‘GRRR Live!’

The show, which originally took place at the Prudential Center in Newark in 2012, was part of the Stones’ 50 & Counting tour and is considered to be one of the Rolling Stones most memorable performances.

The concert featured guest appearances by The Black Keys, who performed a rendition of Who Do You Love?, Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer who teamed up to cover Going Down, Lady Gaga, who joined the Stones for Gimme Shelter, Mick Taylor who collaborated on the Stones’ Midnight Rambler and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen who performed Tumbling Dice.

The concert was previously showcased as a pay-per-view event, dubbed The Rolling Stones: One More Shot, which was carried on cable television networks and livestreamed on Yahoo! and has not been available to fans since then.

For their upcoming stream, the Stones have partnered with streaming platform Kiswe, who will stream the concert on February 2nd on RollingStonesNewark.com.