Almost Famous: The Musical To End Its Broadway Run After Just Two Months

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Almost Famous, the musical stage adaptation of the famed Cameron Crowe film, is ending its run on Broadway after just 30 performances.

On Monday, the show’s creative team announced that the show’s final performance will take place on January 8th.

“Rock n’ roll is forever, but our Broadway journey ends January 8th. Come rock with us before it’s over. To our fans and family, our cast and crew are forever thankful for joining us on this amazing ride,” Almost Famous producers said in a social media post.

The show, which debuted in November, was based on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film of the same name, which tells the story of a teenage rock journalist working for Rolling Stone during rock’s heyday in the 1970s.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the musical’s book was written by Cameron Crowe, and features new music by Tom Kitt with lyrics by Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe along with pre-existing music from artists such as Elton John.

The show began previews in October and opened at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on November 3rd to mixed reviews. As the New York Times noted, the show’s failed to generate much enthusiasm among fans and has reportedly been playing to houses that were 3/4ths full.

According to The Times, Almost Famous grossed $765,060 during the week of December 11th and has likely not recouped its initial capitalization of $18 million.