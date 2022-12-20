UMG Announces Holiday Initiatives To Support Mental Health And Providing Aid For The Unhoused

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced plans to support mental and physical health during the holiday season through partnerships with the Mental Health Coalition and the World Central Kitchen, as well as volunteer opportunities and grants.

UMG’s Universal Music All Together Now Foundation (ATNF) launched an initiative to support communities around the world with thousands of meals in partnership with World Central Kitchen. ATNF also announced grants for the Downtown Women’s Center (Los Angeles, CA); Bowery Mission (New York, NY); Buddy System (Miami, Florida); Hosea Helps (Atlanta, GA); People Loving Nashville (Nashville, TN); and Support + Feed in (Los Angeles, CA).

As well, UMG continued to collaborate with the Mental Health Coalition this year to help raise awareness and support for mental health with the launch of Grati-Tunes – a 30 track playlist that spotlights gratitude.

Additionally, UMG created opportunities for its employees to volunteer during the holiday season packing meals from restaurants around Los Angeles and serving meals at My Friend’s Place; assembling and distributing winter kits to the unhoused community with The Giving Spirit; and supporting Buddy System’s Community Art and Food Share by volunteering to support the day-long non-profit event, as well as other events around the U.S.

UMG’s TFMC announced it would support organizations including the Black Women’s Health Imperative; Council on Black Health; Society for the Analysis of African American Public Health Issues; and the Student National Medical Association in their mission to increase access to healthcare.