The Television Academy Announces Rule Changes Ahead Of The 75th Annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Television Academy announced a series of rules changes for the 75th Emmy Awards that it says will help the venerable awards show better reflect current trends in the entertainment industry.

The new rules include a cap on nominations round voting that will limit the number of selections voting members are allowed to make in each category. Previously, members were allowed an unlimited number of selections in any category, but will now be limited to the number of nominations specified for a given category.

Additionally, the Variety Talk and Variety Sketch program categories have been replaced with the Outstanding Talk Series, which focuses on programs with unscripted interviews and panel discussions between a host/hosts and guest celebrities or personalities, and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, which includes programs that are primarily scripted or feature loosely scripted improv and consist of discrete scenes, musical numbers, monologues, comedy stand-ups, sketches, etc.

Other changes include a modification of the Single Camera and Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series categories, which have been combined into the tracked category Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.

In addition, a trigger has been added to all tracked categories such that during any year in which the number of submissions for each track is 20 or more, the category will automatically be split into separate categories for that year. In 2023 there will be 16 categories with tracks, which could potentially be split.

For 2023, “Line Producer” has been added as an Emmy-eligible credit in multiple categories, and a previously announced migration of the Game Show category will go into effect.

“The Television Academy’s Awards committee and Board of Governors carefully review Emmy rules annually and adjust and refine competition requirements, often with input from television leaders, to reflect and support the current industry environment,” said Frank Scherma, Television Academy Chairman and CEO.