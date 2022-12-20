OVG’s Acrisure Arena Reports Its Inaugural Week Was Fully Sold Out

(CelebritAccess) — Acrisure Arena, Oak View Group’s new 11,000-capacity arena which opened in Palm Springs on December 14th, announced the full sell-out of their inaugural week of shows.

Performers included in the debut week of performances at the arena included comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, rock legends The Doobie brothers, and Mexican recording artists Grupo Firme, which sold out in just 2 hours.

As well, the home team, American Hockey League franchise Coachella Valley Firebirds won their first game in their new arena in front of sold-out crowds.

OVG also touted AHL record-breaking merch sales for the team, with more than $1 million sold before the home opener on December 19th. Food and beverage items were also a hot ticket for Acrisure Arena with gross revenue over $1.5M for the grand opening week.

“Acrisure Arena’s record sell-out of shows speaks to the incredible demand for best-in-class entertainment offerings in the Coachella Valley and solidifies its position as a must-play arena. The opening comes at an important time of growth in the Valley and as demand increases, this Arena will continue to see solid walk-up audiences and be an essential tour destination for major artists, concerts, and shows,” said OVG’s Irving Azoff and Tim Leiweke in a joint statement.