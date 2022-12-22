Fallon Nell Named Senior Booking Manager At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based live events company Outback Presents announced the appointment of Fallon Nell to the post of Senior Booking Manager.

Fallon is no stranger to Outback and started her career as the company’s first intern before she joined full time as a promoter rep in the Comedy department.

She relocated to Atlanta when Outback launched a new venture in the market, but stepped away from the company for an artist management role at Alliance Artists.

Since then, she launched Brothers Management, where she oversaw the careers of up-and-coming artists and provided management consulting services for independent managers.

Most recently, she served as Coordinator of Live Events for the Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business at Belmont University, her alma mater, where she oversaw the production of Belmont’s ‘Showcase Series’ in the Curb Event Center.

“We could not be prouder to have Fallon return to Outback! She is an amazing addition to what we are trying to accomplish here,” states Outback Concerts President Mike Smardak.

“Outback Presents sets the bar for what hard work, kindness, and an artist-first approach looks like,” Nell added. “Mike Smardak, Vaughn Millette, and Brian Dorfman are taking the company to new heights, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be back.”