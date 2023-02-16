Insomniac & Club Glow Reveal The Lineup For Moonrise 2023

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — National EDM promoter Insomniac and Washington, D.C. Club Glow have teamed up to announce the lineup for the 2023 edition of the long-running Baltimore EDM festival Moonrise.

The lineup for 2023 includes headliners Above & Beyond, John Summit, Louis The Child, Kaskade (Redux), Dillon Francis, and San Holo along with more than 50 other performers, ranging from local favorites to internationally recognized talent.

Now in its eighth year, the festival will take place at Baltimore’s Pimlico Racetrack on August 12th and 13th with multiple stages of music and a lineup that includes acts ranging from dubstep to house, bass, electronica and more.

Additionally, pre and post parties will take place in nearby Washington D.C. with the full details to be announced in the leadup to the main event.

Tickets for Moonrise Festival 2023 are on sale now at MoonriseFestival.com. Pricing will be $165 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA admission, $215 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA+ admission, and $275 for Tier-one 2-Day VIP admission (18+) plus taxes and fees, with tier increases occurring closer to the festival date.

The full lineup for the festival

Above & Beyond

Alan Walker

Alison Wonderland

Alok

ARMNHMR

Austeria

Big Gigantic

Bonnie x Clyde

Borgore b2b Whipped Cream

Capozzi

Cosmic Gate

Deathpact

Dillon Francis

Discovery Project

Ekali

Elephante

Evan Giia

Forester

Ganja White Night

Getter b2b Space Laces

GRiZ

ISOxo

John Summit

Kai Wachi

Kaskade Redux

Last Heroes

Loud Luxury

Louis The Child

Malaa

Memba

Pauline Herr

Ray Volpe

Remk

Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred

Rossy

Rusko b2b Dirt Monkey

Sam Feldt

San Holo

Sara Benyo

SayMyNitti

SIDEPIECE

Sippy

SLANDER

Slushii

Sullivan King b2b Wooli

Surf Mesa

Tape B

TVBOO

Twinsick

Veil

Wreckno

Zomboy