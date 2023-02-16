Insomniac & Club Glow Reveal The Lineup For Moonrise 2023

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — National EDM promoter Insomniac and Washington, D.C. Club Glow have teamed up to announce the lineup for the 2023 edition of the long-running Baltimore EDM festival Moonrise.
The lineup for 2023 includes headliners Above & Beyond, John Summit, Louis The Child, Kaskade (Redux), Dillon Francis, and San Holo along with more than 50 other performers, ranging from local favorites to internationally recognized talent.
Now in its eighth year, the festival will take place at Baltimore’s Pimlico Racetrack on August 12th and 13th with multiple stages of music and a lineup that includes acts ranging from dubstep to house, bass, electronica and more.
Additionally, pre and post parties will take place in nearby Washington D.C. with the full details to be announced in the leadup to the main event.
Tickets for Moonrise Festival 2023 are on sale now at MoonriseFestival.com. Pricing will be $165 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA admission, $215 plus taxes and fees for Tier-one 2-Day GA+ admission, and $275 for Tier-one 2-Day VIP admission (18+) plus taxes and fees, with tier increases occurring closer to the festival date.
The full lineup for the festival
Above & Beyond
Alan Walker
Alison Wonderland
Alok
ARMNHMR
Austeria
Big Gigantic
Bonnie x Clyde
Borgore b2b Whipped Cream
Capozzi
Cosmic Gate
Deathpact
Dillon Francis
Discovery Project
Ekali
Elephante
Evan Giia
Forester
Ganja White Night
Getter b2b Space Laces
GRiZ
ISOxo
John Summit
Kai Wachi
Kaskade Redux
Last Heroes
Loud Luxury
Louis The Child
Malaa
Memba
Pauline Herr
Ray Volpe
Remk
Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred
Rossy
Rusko b2b Dirt Monkey
Sam Feldt
San Holo
Sara Benyo
SayMyNitti
SIDEPIECE
Sippy
SLANDER
Slushii
Sullivan King b2b Wooli
Surf Mesa
Tape B
TVBOO
Twinsick
Veil
Wreckno
Zomboy