Connecticut Rock Quintet Goose Announce Fall Headline Tour Run

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has added several new headlining shows to their non-stop live schedule. The newly announced dates begin September 16 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and include Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl (September 29) and two-night stands at Oakland’s Fox Theater (September 25 – 26) and the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 5 – 6).

A Seated ticket request lottery for all newly announced shows began Tuesday (March 14) and will continue through Wednesday (March 15) until 5 pm local time. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales, set to run Thursday (March 16) from 10 am-10 pm local time with the password TUMBLE.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (March 17) at 10 am local time. Additionally, the band will be offering travel packages for their two-night run at Red Rocks in October.

Goose just wrapped a sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theater and is currently poised to embark on their eagerly anticipated sold-out Spring Tour 2023, beginning March 23 at Boston’s Roadrunner and then traveling through late April.

In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

GOOSE ON TOUR 2023

MARCH

23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met (SOLD OUT)

25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met (SOLD OUT)

26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora (SOLD OUT)

28 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

2 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Co. (SOLD OUT)

13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

16 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

18 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm (SOLD OUT)

19 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm (SOLD OUT)

21 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

22 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25 – Eugene, OR – The McDonald Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

29 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

MAY

2 – New Orleans, LA – Daze Between New Orleans

3 – New Orleans, LA – Daze Between New Orleans

26-28 – Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival

JUNE

2 – Jackson, MS – Cathead Jam †

3 – Chattanooga, TN – Riverbend Music Festival

4 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival (SOLD OUT)

22 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest (SOLD OUT)

27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

29-7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

DATE – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets)

DATE – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets)

JULY

3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8 – Marshfield, MA – Levitate Music and Arts Festival

26-30 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest † (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

15 – Buffalo, NY – Borderland Festival

16 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

23 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

OCTOBER

1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre