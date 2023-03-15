Historic Ocean City Boardwalk & Inlet Set to Host Oceans Calling Festival With John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 Oceans Calling Festival has unveiled its lineup, bringing headliners John Mayer (Saturday), The Lumineers (Sunday), Jack Johnson (Friday), and Alanis Morissette (Friday) to the south end of the iconic Ocean City (OC) boardwalk at the OC Inlet Beach on September 29 – October 1.

The festival will feature performances from over 40 bands across three stages, including Weezer, Incubus, Dirty Heads, and festival co-founders, partners, and local heroes O.A.R. in a historical setting with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop.

Oceans Calling will also feature a culinary experience hosted by renowned chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag, with a stage dedicated to cooking demos that will put the food of the Eastern Shore on display to be celebrated hosted by none other than American Pie actor Jason Biggs.

Additionally, the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

“We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

The 2022 editional of the festival, set to feature Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Alanis Morissette, and more was canceled at the 11th hour due to hurricane conditions.

Ticket types include 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets with layaway payment plans starting at $20. Premium ticket experiences begin with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a full-service bar for purchase.

VIP delivers prime viewing at two stages including elevated sightlines at the main stage, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar for purchase, free water, a dedicated entry lane, and more.

Platinum includes front of the stage viewing at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA.