Japanese Rockers Man With a Mission Announce ‘Wolves on Parade’ North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Man With a Mission (MWAM), the Japanese wolves known for their blend of pop and rock music have announced the Wolves on Parade Tour, produced by Live Nation. The band is set to perform in major markets across the US, including Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, and more.

MWAM has gained a big following both in Japan and abroad due to their high-energy live performances and catchy music which cannot be put into a singular genre. The band’s sound is a mix of rock and pop in English and Japanese with heavy guitar and electronic beats.

“We are so excited to announce our Wolves on Parade Tour is coming to the UK, Europe and North America in May and June! It’s been more than ever and we’ve missed playing for you all so much! Can’t wait to catch up with you all!” -Jean-Ken Johnny (MWAM)

The tour is set to kick off on May 14 at August Hall in San Francisco, and will conclude on May 28 at The Brighton Music Hall in Boston. The band will perform at several other venues in between, including Irving Plaza in New York City and House of Blues in Chicago.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday (March 17) at 10 am local time. Fans can purchase tickets through the band’s official website and Ticketmaster.

MWAM North American Tour Dates

May 14 San Francisco, CA August Hall

May 15 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater

May 18 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas

May 19 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston

May 21 Chicago, IL House of Blues

May 25 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

May 26 New York, NY Irving Plaza

May 28 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall