Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Rick & Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Justin Roiland, co-creator of popular animated series such as “Rick & Morty” is no longer facing domestic violence charges after they were dropped for lack of evidence.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Prosecutors office told Variety: “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland also confirmed that the charges against him had been dropped and in a social media post, he said: “I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed, but at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

“Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex, trying to bypass due process and have me canceled,” he added.

“That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus on both my creative projects and restoring my good name,” Roiland concluded.

Roiland faced charges of felony domestic battery and false imprisonment from a 2020 arrest after an incident with an unnamed woman he was reportedly dating at the time. The charges didn’t come to light until early 2023 when NBC News reported on the story.

After his charges became public, numerous people came forward with their own stories of Roiland’s alleged misdeeds, including inappropriate behavior towards minors and creative colleagues.

Following the alleged revelations about Roiland, he was dropped from multiple projects, including Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” and 20th Television Animation’s “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man.”

After news about the allegations against Roiland broke in January, he maintained his innocence.

“It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been,” Roiland’s attorney said in a statement in January. “To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”