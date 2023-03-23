Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Relaunches As Bakkt Theater

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccewss) — The concert venue formerly known as Zappos Theater will make its debut with a new name on March 24th when it relaunches as Bakkt Theater.

The new name for the theater follows the striking of a naming rights deal with cryptocurrency and digital asset management company Bakkt.

“We’re excited for the unveiling of this physical representation of our relationship with Caesars in Las Vegas later this month,” added Mark Elliot, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Bakkt. “The Bakkt Theater is one of the many ways our brand will be visible to Caesars customers as we work together to offer new cryptocurrency options, and we are proud that the Bakkt name will be attached to a premier live entertainment destination for millions of fans moving forward.”

Along with the new name, Bakkt theater has undergone a major round of upgrades that include a fully revamped artist dressing rooms and amenities and aesthetic improvements that reflect the venue’s new corporate branding partner.

Bakkt Theater is currently home to multiple residencies, including Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.

“As we begin this new chapter as Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, we remain committed to creating an unforgettable live entertainment environment for our guests along with the best experience we can provide the artists who grace our stage,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “With world-class talent and unrivaled guest moments in mind, we look forward to building upon the venue’s incredible legacy with our new brand partner and the exciting renovations that are underway.”

Upcoming show dates for the current residency lineup are as follows:

Miranda Lambert: March 24, 25 & 30; April 1, 2, 6, 8 & 9; July 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 & 22; Nov. 30; Dec. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14 & 16, 2023

The Chicks: May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 & 13, 2023

Jeff Dunham: May 28, July 16, Sept. 3 Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Dec. 8, 2023

Keith Urban: June 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28 & 30; July 1; Nov. 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17 & 18, 2023