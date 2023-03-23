Maren Morris Tells Tennessee To ‘Arrest Her’ After She Introduces Her Kid To Drag Queens During A Benefit Concert At Bridgestone Arena2

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer Maren Morris challenged Tennessee’s controversial new controversial drag show bill during a benefit concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

During the concert on Monday, Morris told the crowd that she introduced her son to some of the drag performers at the show during sound check.

“I introduced my son to some drag queens today. So Tennessee, (expletive) arrest me,” Morris told the crowd from the stage on Monday, according to local media reports.

Morris was performing as part of “Love Rising” an all-star benefit concert supporting LGBTQ+ causes. The concert also featured performances from Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, The Rainbow Coalition Band, and YOLA. + special guests.

The concert also featured a number of representatives of the LGBTQ+ community, including Alexia Noelle Paris, who performed alongside Morris, and Shea Diamond.

The money raised by the concert will go toward local LGBTQ+ rights organizations the Tennessee Equality Project, the Tennessee Pride Chamber, OutMemphis, and Inclusion Tennessee.