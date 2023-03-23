Stevie Nicks Postpones Multiple Dates Due To COVID

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Former Fleetwood vocalist Stevie Nicks was forced to postpone multiple shows for her current solo tour after a member of her band contracted COVID-19.

Affected shows include Thursday, March 23 at the Chase Center in San Francisco and her performance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, March 26th.

“Stevie has loved being back on stage and is so sorry to disappoint the fans, but she and the band are taking all safety precautions and will be back on tour soon,” a spokesperson for the tour shared via social media.

Rescheduled dates for the postponed shows will be announced shortly, the statement added.

The tour is now set to resume on Thursday, March 30th at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.