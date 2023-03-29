Shari Fitch Promoted to A&R Manager at Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Prescription Songs, a leading indie publishing company, announced Tuesday (March 28) the recent promotion of Shari Fitch to A&R Manager. Shari is based out of the Los Angeles office, working closely with her recent signings Snow Wife and Slush Puppy, JT Roach and Raziel, and works alongside talents David Pramik, Micah Premnath, lil aaron, and Ethel Cain, among many others.

“Promoting Shari to A&R manager was one of the easiest and most unanimous decisions we’ve made at Prescription,” shares Rhea Pasricha, Head of A&R, West Coast. “She embodies everything we hope to stand for as a company – she’s passionate, hard-working, has impeccable ears, and above all, is a great human who always leads with her heart (and humor). It has been incredible to see her growth over the last two years at Prescription Songs, and we know the sky is the limit for her in this next chapter, especially with some of her most recent exciting signings.”

“I honestly never thought it would be possible to work at a company that not only embraces my individuality but also trusts my taste as an A&R,” Shari says. “The last two years have been better than a girl could dream, and I am thrilled to step into this new role as A&R manager. Younger Shari wouldn’t believe she got to this point, and I have to give so much thanks to Rhea, Katie, Ashlee and Sara for taking a chance on me when a lot of people wouldn’t! Their support, in addition to the rest of the incredible Prescription Songs team and roster of incredibly talented clients, makes it feel like I’m never working a day in my life. So let the good times roll! PS if anyone knows a casting director for CBS’ Survivor, please let a girl know!”

A Cleveland native, Fitch attended Belmont University, where she earned a BBA in Music Business. She began her professional experience at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 2017 – working in their music touring department. After four years at CAA, working for the co-head of the music department Darryl Eaton (blink-182, Kelly Clarkson, A$AP Rocky, Warped Tour), Fitch decided to transition over to the more creative side of the business. In January 2021, she began her time at Prescription Songs, working her way up to the current promotion of A&R Manager.