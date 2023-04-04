NEW TOUR NEWS:Ava Max, Melanie Martinez, Tears For Fears, and Coterie

Ava Max – Singer/songwriter Ava Max announced Monday (April 3) her highly-anticipated Summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, Ava Max: On Tour (Finally) kicks off the 17-city run on Wednesday (May 31) in Detroit at St. Andrews Hall, with stops across the US in Chicago, NYC, Nashville, Seattle, and more before wrapping up Friday (June 30) at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

Tickets will be available with Live Nation and Spotify presales beginning Thursday (April 6) at 10 am local time until 10 pm local time. The general on-sale will begin Friday (April 7) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com.

AVA MAX: ON TOUR (FINALLY) 2023 TOUR DATES:

Wed May 31 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Thu Jun 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sun Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Tue Jun 06 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Thu Jun 08 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Fri Jun 09 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sun Jun 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Mon Jun 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu Jun 15 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Fri Jun 16 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Mon Jun 19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Tue Jun 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Thu Jun 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat Jun 24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Sun Jun 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Wed Jun 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri Jun 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Melanie Martinez – Off the heels of the release of her latest album, PORTALS, Melanie Martinez has announced a 29-city tour of the same name. Produced by Live Nation, the tour run will kick off on May 30 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the US and Canada in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in at Montreal’s MTELUS on July 15.

The 13-track PORTALS is highlighted by new single “Void,” written and produced by Martinez. The singer/songwriter first unveiled PORTALS last month with teasers surpassing 115 MILLION views across socials.

Hugely anticipated festival appearances this past month at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Bogota, Columbia’s Estéreo Picnic, and Lollapalooza Brazil saw Martinez debuting new songs for the very first time, performing as an otherworldly new creature which is a rebirth of her alter ego “Cry Baby.”

The PORTALS Tour will find Martinez exclusively performing as Cry Baby at every show, where fans can enjoy hearing songs from her latest album.

Tickets will be available starting with Martinez’s mailing list presale beginning Wednesday (April 5). Fans can take part by joining her email list by Tuesday (April 4) at 5 pm PST to receive the presale code to their inbox. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (April 7) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com.

PORTALS TOUR DATES:

Tue May 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Jun 01 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

Sat Jun 03 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sun Jun 04 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Tue Jun 06 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Jun 07 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Jun 09 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Sat Jun 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Jun 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Jun 15 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jun 16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Jun 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Tue Jun 20 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Jun 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Jun 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat Jun 24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 27 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Jun 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Jun 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline at The Mann

Sat Jul 01 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jul 02 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Wed Jul 05 – Cleveland, OH – Nautica Pavilion*

Fri Jul 07 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Jul 08 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Mon Jul 10 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Tue Jul 11 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Jul 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Jul 14 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Tears for Fears – The iconic British duo, Tears For Fears, have announced their North American 2023 summer tour — The Tipping Point Tour Part II – with special guest Cold War Kids. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on June 23 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, making stops across North America in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2.

Fans will have access to artist presale tickets beginning Tuesday (April 4) at 10 am local time, and it runs until Thursday (April 6) at 10 pm local time. Fans can sign up to access artist presale tickets via the band’s website newsletter. The general onsale begins Friday (April 7) at 10 am local time on TearsForFears.com.

In 2022, the band released their latest studio album The Tipping Point which garnered critical acclaim and has already become a fan favorite.

TEARS FOR FEARS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Coterie – Following their live dates with indie-rock stalwarts Lime Cordiale, Boorloo/Perth-based indie-pop quartet Coterie have just announced their Australian Honey Dance With Me headlining tour in celebration of their recent album success. The tour is named after the fan-adored track “Honey Dance With Me” from their debut self-titled album, which debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Album Charts and No. 1 on the New Zealand Album Charts.

Having sold over three thousand tickets across seven dates on their previous Australian headline tour, selling out five venues, Coterie will be performing across eleven dates on the Australian mainland.

“We’re so excited to be hitting the road again playing some of our favorite cities and towns in Australia, enjoying all the beautiful sights, and of course, hanging with our awesome fans,” says Coterie. “We’re stoked knowing many of these fans will be seeing us live for the first time, so we want to make it really special for everyone who comes along!”

As an independent band of four brothers, Coterie became one of the fastest-growing artists in the Australian and New Zealand music scene in 2022. The release of fan favorite “Cool It Down” catapulted the group to the No. 1 spot on the New Zealand Music Charts, becoming the No. 1 Most Shazammed song in the country for over three months, gaining over five million streams on Spotify and almost two million YouTube views.

August saw the band sign to Six60’s newly formed Massive Records (Sony Music New Zealand) before joining New Zealand stalwarts Six60 on six stadium dates throughout New Zealand, followed by festival appearances at By The C, Caloundra Music Festival, Promiseland Festival, Oakura Groove, Woodford Folk Festival and NYE on the Hill.

The band was awarded Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 Waiata Maori Music Awards and Live Act of the Year at the Western Australia Music (WAM) Awards. They were also nominated for Best New Zealand Act at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards (EMA) and Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the New Zealand Music Awards.

“2022 almost seems like a dream looking back at it,” the band reflects. “So many unexpected and exciting events that blew our minds. We’re just so grateful to our fans, friends and collaborators, and we’re ready to do it all over again in 2023.”

THU 1 JUN | TRANSIT BAR, NGUNNAWAL/CANBERRA ACT

FRI 2 JUN | FACTORY THEATRE, EORA/SYDNEY NSW

SAT 3 JUN | HAMILTON STATION HOTEL, MULUBINBA/NEWCASTLE NSW

THU 8 JUN | SOLBAR, KABI KABI/MAROOCHYDORE QLD

FRI 9 JUN | MIAMI MARKETTA, YUGAMBEH/GOLD COAST QLD

SAT 10 JUN | PRINCESS THEATRE, MEANJIN/BRISBANE QLD

FRI 16 JUN | LION ARTS FACTORY, TANDANYA/ADELAIDE SA

SAT 17 JUN | CORNER HOTEL, NAARM/MELBOURNE VIC

FRI 23 JUN | TANKS ARTS CENTRE, GIMUY/CAIRNS QLD

SAT 24 JUN | BE SOCIAL FESTIVAL, YUWIBARA/MACKAY QLD

FRI 30 JUN | METRO CITY, BOORLOO/PERTH WA