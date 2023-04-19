Greta Van Fleet Announce The Starcatcher World Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced their Starcatcher World Tour in anticipation of their forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher – due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. The tour kicks off July 24 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, produced by Live Nation (LN); the tour makes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and LA’s Kia Forum, as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more.

Tickets for the Electric Tomb presale begin today (April 19) at 10 am local time in the US and Europe. The general on-sale begins Friday (April 21) at 10 am local time.

The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey on select dates.

Greta Van Fleet will head to Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany, on November 6, with stops in Madrid, Amsterdam, Paris and more.

The upcoming album is written and recorded by the band – Josh Kiszka (vocals), Jake Kiszka (guitar), Sam Kiszka (bass, keyboard), and Danny Wagner (drums), alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile).

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

Most recently, the band performed at the inaugural Lollapalooza Mumbai and completed an extensive U.S. arena tour in March. Greta Van Fleet returns to the road next month for the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

GRETA VAN FLEET LIVE

May 5-7—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival

May 5-7—Memphis, TN— Beale Street Music Festival

July 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*

July 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*

July 28—Houston, TX—Toyota Center*

July 31—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*

August 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Arena*

August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum*

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena*

September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center†

September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena†

September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena†

September 11—Washington DC—Capital One Arena†

September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†

September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden†

September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center†

September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle^

November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome^

November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena^

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+

September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~

September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~

*with Kaleo

†with Surf Curse

^with Mt. Joy

+with Black Honey

~as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour

BOLD – Just announced