Roskilde 50th Festival Generates Large Profit

ROSKILDE, DK (VIP-BOOKING) – Roskilde Festival has announced a profit of 15 million Danish kroner (€2 million) from its 50th-anniversary event held in 2022.

The festival was a sell-out, with over 130,000 people in attendance. Additionally, 94% of ticket holders chose to transfer their tickets to 2022, highlighting the strong support and loyalty the festival enjoys from its fans.

In addition to the festival’s financial success, its profits will go towards supporting cultural and charitable causes, focusing on initiatives that help children and young people achieve their dreams. The festival has a long-standing commitment to supporting charitable causes, having generated over 409 million Danish kroner (€54 million) for such causes over the years.

The festival`s managing director, Signe Lopdrup, expressed her delight at the festival`s success, stating that “It is fantastic that we now have a festival surplus to distribute so that we can make the difference we are here to make and bring young people’s dreams to life. We have had limited opportunities to do this in the past three years, and we have felt the need for it. So, it is lovely to be fully back, both with a blast of a festival number 50 and with such a beautiful surplus.”