Black Music Honors Announces Honorees Missy Elliott, SWV, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Jeffrey Osborne & The Hawkins Family

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – In its 8th year, Black Music Honors spotlight revolutionary artists and musicians who have impacted African American music. The live taping will be produced by Central City Productions at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Friday (May 19). Singer/actress LeToya Luckett and comedic actor DeRay Davis will co-host the event.

Black Music Honors have unveiled this year’s honorees, including some of the most influential names in Black music history, such as hip-hop superstar, songwriter, producer, and cultural icon Missy Elliott; award-winning R&B vocal trio SWV; disco superstar vocalist, songwriter and record producer Evelyn “Champagne” King; R&B/Soul singer Jeffrey Osborne; and gospel trailblazers The Hawkins Family.

“Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music,” says Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson. “We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations. Our tribute performances not only celebrate the honorees of yesterday but also showcase the influence and impact of their iconic sounds and styles on today’s artists with a beautiful symbiosis of past and present.”

A night of music and celebration awaits at the 2023 Black Music Honors, where exceptional performances, heartfelt speeches and timeless memories will be shared with viewers. The televised special will premiere on the Stellar Network on June 3 and air in national broadcast syndication Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, July 2, in tribute to Black Music Month.