Barry Manilow Foundation To Honor New York’s Music Teachers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Barry Manilow announced today that his Manilow Music Project would once again recognize deserving music teachers and provide them with financial assistance to purchase music instruments for their classes.

For 2023, the Manilow Music Project will focus on Manilow’s hometown of New York City and will select a music teacher from each of the city’s five borough. The winning teacher will receive a $5,000 cash award and another $10,000 in “Manilow Bucks” to purchase musical instruments for their school’s music program.

“It is wonderful to identify schools and music teachers in my hometown of New York City that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated or their funds have been severely depleted. I always wanted to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools, especially in New York City, from which I benefited.”

Radio City Music Hall assisted The Manilow Music Project in identifying and selecting candidates for consideration for the awards, which will be presented during Manilow’s five night stand at the iconic concert venue in June.

During each of the five concerts, the candidate with the most votes from a school representing their borough will be invited to join Manilow backstage where they will be presented with their award.

Voting opened on April 26th and will close on May 16th. Ballots can be cast at: https://on.barrymanilow.com/trk/nyc

The candidates for 2023 include:

Brooklyn:

Jeffrey Ball, East Williamsburg Scholars Academy; Kristy Jung, Brooklyn Arts High School; Kelly Martin, Boys, and Girls High School; Melissa Morris, James Madison High School; Chris Ryan, George Westinghouse High School. The prize will be presented on May 31st.

Staten Island:

Laurie Damico, Tottenville High School; Robert Rams, Staten Island Technical High School; Mark Nigido, New Dorp High School. The prize will be presented on June 1st.

The Bronx:

Michael Santoro, Fordham High School for the Arts; Matthew Harrison, Harry S. Truman High School; Maria Taylor, Bronx Health Sciences High School; David West, Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

Queens:

Terry Clarkson Farrell, The Baccalaureate School for Global Education; Katherine Stock, P721 – John F. Kennedy, Jr. School; Sara Shikowitz, Stephen A. Halsey 157. The prize will be presented on June 3rd.

Manhattan:

Paul Sandberg, School of the Future; Laurel Stinson, HSLA Manhattan; Jeremy Rothschild, Pace High School. The prize will be presented on June 4th.