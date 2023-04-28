Val Blavatnik Joins WMG”s Board

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group Corp. announced the election of 25-year-old Valentin ‘Val’ Blavatnik, son of Access Industries founded Len Blavatnik, to the company’s board of directors and its Executive Committee.

In assuming his new post on the board, Val Blavatnik will replace his uncle Alex Blavatnik, who served as a director of WMG since July 2011, following the completion of Access Industries acquisition of the label group.

Since 2021, Val Blavatnik has been a part of the investment team at LionTree, an investment bank focused on the media and technology industry. His resume also includes a production executive role at Eden Productions, a film and television production company Richard Plepler in 2020 that produces documentaries for Apple+.

Val Blavatnik also serves as a member of the Executive Committee at Access Industries and worked in the music industry from 2016 to 2019 with a focus on artist management.

Blavatnik graduated cum laude with a BA in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California.

“We’re pleased to welcome Val to the WMG Board. His experience working with a variety of companies as well as directly with artists makes him well suited to his new post. He’ll also bring a fresh perspective as we chart the future of WMG. We’re incredibly grateful to Alex for his wisdom, guidance, and enthusiasm over the past 12 years, as the company has grown and thrived in the streaming era.” stated Michael Lynton, WMG’s Chairman of the Board.