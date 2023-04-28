Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Signs With BMG For His Solo Material

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and author Corey Taylor has signed a new global recording deal with BMG that will cover his future solo releases.

Taylor, who is best known as the lead vocalist for the bands Slipknot and Stone Sour, released his debut solo album, CMFT in 2020. The album, which features the singles ‘Black Eyes Blue’ and ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]’ reached #44 on the Billboard 200.

Since its debut on Roadrunner in October 2020, the video for ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ has accumulated more than six-million YouTube views alone.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with BMG. I haven’t felt this driven and determined since I first started out in ‘99. BMG is the new bastion of Rock and Metal, and with them ready to go, I can tell you we’re heading for big things,” Taylor said in a press release announcing the signing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corey Taylor to the BMG family. His new album is an extension of the incredible body of work he’s assembled over his career, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to hear it later this year,” added BMG’s Jason Hradil, EVP, New York & SVP, International Marketing.