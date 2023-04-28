Don Was, Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Garner, Ethan Hawke, & More Added to Willie Nelson’s Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabrel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson have been added as presenters to Willie Nelson’s Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 -A Star-Studded Concert celebrating the country legend’s 90th Birthday.

The newly announced presenters join an already incredible lineup of performing artists, including Jamey Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Rosanne Cash, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Allison Russell, Beck, Charley Crockett, and many more.

The shows will take place on Saturday and Sunday (April 29 – 30) at the Hollywood Bowl and are being billed as one of the most significant music events of the year. Each night will present unique experiences, once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations.

In addition to the new presenter announcements, it was revealed that Grammy Award-winning music director Don Was will lead the all-star house band for the birthday celebration. The house band includes Audley Freed, Benmont Tench, Gabe Witcher, Greg Leisz, Mickey Raphael, Terence Higgins, Tom Bukovac, Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary, and Regina McCrary.