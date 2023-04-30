Universal Media Enterprises (UMe) Appoints Tim Plumley to Vice President, Media & Artist Relations

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Media Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog company of Universal Music Group (UMG), has announced Tim Plumley’s promotion, effective immediately to Vice President (VP), Media & Artist Relations. Based out of Santa Monica, he will report directly to UMe’s Executive Vice President (EVP) of Media & Artist Relations, Sujata Murthy.

With this promotion, Plumley strategizes and implements 36-degree catalog media campaigns for diverse artists, including frontline album releases and catalog initiatives. With over 20 years in the industry, Plumley leverages his experience collaborating with multiple stakeholders across the business to define long-range plans to achieve the highest success for the artists and the label.

Murthy said, “Tim is a key member of my communications team, where he continues developing innovative new ways to promote our artists and their projects across various media outlets. As a result, Tim has the trust and respect of our executives and press members, and crucially he is viewed as a true partner by our artists and their management teams.”

Plumley’s roster spans rock, country, alternative, pop, and jazz genres. It includes The Band/Robbie Robertson, The Beach Boys, Bobbie Gentry, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Zappa, George Harrison, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, John Coltrane, John Lennon, Little Steven/Stevie Van Zandt, Louis Armstrong, Peter Frampton, Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens. A vinyl enthusiast, Plumley also oversees press campaigns for the acclaimed vinyl reissue series Acoustic Sounds and Verve By Request.

Recently Plumley led the publicity campaign for Louis Armstrong’s first-ever Christmas album, Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule, which led to the legendary artist’s highest charting position on the Billboard 200 since 1965 and impressive debuts in the Top 10 across multiple charts.

He was an integral part of the team that worked on the GRAMMY-winning 50th-anniversary edition box set for George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass and was part of the team that won two Webby Awards for helping to conceive and co-produce the first-of-its-kind posthumous episode of the Song Exploder podcast featuring John Lennon, including Best Featured Guest (Webby & People’s Voice Awards), Best Podcast (Arts & Culture), and a Webby Honoree for Best Individual Episode.

Plumley joined UMe in 2016 as Director and was promoted to Senior Director in 2020. Before UMe, he oversaw the publicity department at New West Records, where he worked with artists Ben Folds, John Hiatt, Nikki Lane, Rodney Crowell and Steve Earle, among many others. He founded the boutique music publicity firm Shaker Maker PR following a six-year stint with Ink Tank, where he worked with Fitz & The Tantrums, Frightened Rabbit, Silversun Pickups and the labels Dangerbird Records and SideOneDummy Records, the HARD electronic music festival, and the Mexican wrestling and burlesque extravaganza, Lucha VaVoom. Plumley began his music career as a junior publicist at Bridenthal & Associates, working for Bryn Bridenthal and Juliana Plotkin. He studied journalism at California State University, Fullerton, receiving Bachelor of Arts degrees in Communications and American Studies.