Bamboozle Music Festival a No-Go As Fans Claim Cyberbullying & Atlantic City Officials Shut It Down One Week Out

ATLANTIC CITY (CelebrityAccess) – The Bamboozle Music Festival, founded in 2002 by festival organizer John D’Esposito, spent ten sold-out years in Jersey, featuring acts such as Bon Jovi and the Foo Fighters, until D’Esposito’s internal disagreements with partners Live Nation and House of Blues.

In January of this year, the festival announced its triumphant return to Bader Field in Atlantic City May 5 – 7, with acts such as Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, and Trippie Redd, with others to be announced later.

When the early-bird presales began, fans were upset at how pricey they were. However, D’Esposito encouraged fans to buy early, claiming the ticket prices would jump further as big names were announced. On Instagram, he posted, “The lineup is stacked.”

However, the opposite happened – the big-name announcements never came, and those who paid upwards of $400 for a three-day pass were understandably furious when ticket prices fell. Those fans started an Instagram page called Scamboozle to get refunds and expose the “fraud that is Bamboozle Festival” to help customers get refunds.

After D’Esposito discovered the page, he began name-calling those who complained with sentiments like “jackass,” “dork,” “and “f’n clowns.” When one fan called the whole festival “horrible,” Bamboozle’s official Instagram page responded, “I know you are but what am I. Look at yourself. Your arguing about a festival no one wants you at, clown!”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that in one case, D’Esposito publicly threatening to publish the home address of a fan who had posted criticism and wrote show sponsors about De’Esposito’s online aggressive behavior. Additionally, on his podcast, D’Esposito promoted upgraded tickets, show merch and VIP passes for fans who showed up at this fan’s doorstep as part of an “anti-bullying fundraiser.”

That fan, 38-year-old Cino, has filed complaints against the promoter with his local police department and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Crimes Unit. In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, D’Esposito said those comments were “tongue in cheek” and that he was “joking around and having fun with him.” But, in the end, he said, “I should probably apologize.”

However, it was the officials of Atlantic City that put the final in the coffin of the festival, announcing Friday they would not be issuing permits for the event after organizers failed to pay licensing and facility fees and did not meet the deadlines for the required paperwork citing insurance certificates, emergency evacuation and medical plans.

“There was an ongoing concern that we were not getting the required documents from festival organizers in a timely manner,” Atlantic City Business Administrator Anthony Swan said in a statement. “We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City. Unfortunately, the event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved.”

Festival organizers posted a brief statement on their website Friday, confirming the cancelation.

“After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023,” the statement read. “An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at the point of purchase.”

NJ.com reports that Bamboozle ticket buyers have complained to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs. Rob Rowan, a spokesperson for the office, said 21 complaints had been received about Bamboozle, ranging from false advertising to refund requests.