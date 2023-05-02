Eric Church Unveils New Whiskey In Partnership With Raj Alva

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release today (May 2) – a new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders singer/songwriter Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI.

The first release, Whiskey JYPSI’s Legacy Batch 001, recently winning the Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is based on a traditional bourbon mash bill. However, instead of blending the grains before fermentation or sourcing from the usual geographies, Whiskey JYPSI lived up to its name – sourcing individual aged whiskey components from various origins, then scientifically blending them to recreate the mash bill.

The partners took a hands-on approach to every aspect of their new whiskey, creating and curating everything from inception to release – from taste, packaging and marketing to point of view. With Whiskey JYPSI, the brand has set out to create the finest whiskey and inspire.

“Whiskey JYPSI celebrates doing things the unconventional way. It’s the commitment to the creative spirit, the process and the journey that excite me the most,” says Church. “It’s meant to inspire others to take chances like we have – follow a different path and enjoy and experience life at its fullest.”