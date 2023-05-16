The Orchard Promotes Joanna Noyes to Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand Strategy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Joanna Noyes has been promoted to Senior Vice President of global marketing and brand strategy at The Orchard. Based in New York, Noyes has been with the company since 2014, previously holding the Vice President of Marketing role since 2019.

Noyes will oversee global marketing and brand strategy in over 45 markets worldwide for The Orchard. She leads a team of 40-plus employees across digital/brand marketing and communications, advertising, video services, creative design, college and lifestyle marketing and customer relationship management.

Noyes has been featured at industry events, including Music Biz, Mondo NYC, Sandbox Summit, SXSW and Keychange conferences.

Before The Orchard, Noyes co-founded FTW! Media is a marketing agency specializing in digital and brand strategy for a diverse portfolio of prominent music and entertainment companies. She managed daily operations, supervised a creative team, and oversaw and executed digital campaigns for Ellie Goulding, Feist, Melanie Fiona, Jim James and others.