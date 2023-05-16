Electronic Rock Band Pendulum Signs to Virgin Music Group UK and Mushroom Group

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Electronic/Rock band Pendulum has signed a new record deal with Mushroom Group and Virgin Music Group UK.

The announcement comes ahead of the band’s first music of 2023. “Halo,” featuring Matt Tuck of Bullet For My Valentine, premiered at the band’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace earlier this year.

The multi-platinum-selling electronic rock band comprises Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur Ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka.

Korda Marshall, Mushroom’s London-based international director, said: “It’s a great pleasure to be back working with Rob and the Pendulum team. We’re all so proud of Rob’s solid success over the years — they were way ahead of their time as pioneers and originators of hybrid electronic/rock/drum and bass that inspired a whole generation and resonates strongly across music today.

Swire said: “We are pleased to be joining forces with Mushroom/Virgin and reuniting with Korda Marshall, a visionary who played a pivotal role in our journey back in 2006. After the successful release of Hold Your Colour, Korda was instrumental in signing us to Warner, which propelled our career to new heights. His passion, commitment, and understanding of our music were transformative, and we look forward to this new chapter with a familiar face. We hope to make this phase of our career the most exciting one yet, and elevate our sound to unprecedented levels.”

The deal follows the launch of a global operation for Mushroom in partnership with Virgin last year.

“This is our first joint venture signing with Virgin and is coming on the back of our recent Top 3 album success with the DMA’s and the current launch of Mia Wray,” said Marshall. “It demonstrates how we can partner with artists of this caliber and bring a powerful, global team that works seamlessly to help them reach another level.”

Vanessa Bosaen, president of Virgin Music Group UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pendulum to Virgin in partnership with Mushroom. The new music is phenomenal, and we can’t wait to get it to new audiences around the globe. Seeing Rob and Korda reunited as a creative team is a genuine pleasure and undoubtedly an extraordinary force.”

All three of Pendulum’s studio albums are certified platinum in the UK, totaling over one million sales. In addition, they charted at No.1 with 2010’s Immersion and No.2 with 2008’s In Silico, though their Top 30 debut Hold Your Colour (2005) has amassed the most sales to date.