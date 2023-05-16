Post Malone Announces New Full-Length Album & The ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-Award-nominated 8x diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone has revealed his fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums, 2023, Austin. The new effort will arrive on July 28. In addition, Malone will release his next single, “Mourning” on Friday (May 19) via Mercury and Republic Records.

Malone has also announced his return to America with the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour following his last very successful trek across the US, Canada and Europe for his Twelve Carat Tour.

The 2023 run will allow fans to hear music from his upcoming album and favorites in a completely reimagined show. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on July 8 at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center, making stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and more before wrapping up at Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college, and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.” Says Malone

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale starting Wednesday (May 17) at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Friday (May 19) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Wednesday (May 17) at 10 am local time until Thursday (May 18) at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, World Pong League VIP Lounge access, exclusive VIP gift items, and more via VIPNation.com.

Post Malone Tour Dates:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater