Bandsintown Powers Expanded Apple Music, Apple Maps, Shazam Concert Discovery

(Hypebot) — Apple Music, Apple Music, Apple Maps, and Shazam have expanded concert discovery across all three platforms leveraging concert data from Bandsintown.

Artists and venues publishing shows on Bandsintown will now also see them spread to key components of the Apple ecosystem. Bandsintown already sends more than 500,000 fans daily to buy tickets, and this marks a major expansion of its mission to empower artists to publish tour dates once and share them automatically across the web.

Concerts on Apple Music, Apple Maps & Shazam

On Apple Music, new Set Lists highlight select tours, letting fans listen to set lists and read about each production. For the first time on the Apple Music app, fans can also browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area by launching Shazam’s concert discovery module.

Apple Maps has launched more than 40 curated Apple Music Guides that highlight the best venues for live music in select cities allowing fans to browse upcoming shows directly from Maps,

Apple Music Guides to Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, and Mexico City are featured in North America, and international Guides include Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Venues verified on Bandsintown are eligible to have their events listed on Apple Maps.

Apple-owned Shazam began sharing Bandsintown concert listings last Spring and later expanded it to Apple Maps. Fans can explore upcoming shows, view additional tour information, share show details, buy tickets, and add events to their calendar.

How to use Bandsintown to market shows on Apple Music, Shazam, Apple Maps

After logging into your Bandsintown for Artists account, go to Profile > Links and add the URL of your Apple Music artist page. You can find instructions on how to do that here.

Then add tour date information, and Bandsintown does the rest. 570,000 artists already use Bandsintown to publish their tour dates.

Bandsintown also recently added a Shopify integration to help artists sell more merch, a free drag-and-drop email builder, Playbooks marketing guides, and is beta testing a new music releases tool.

Bruce Houghton