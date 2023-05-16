Iggy Pop, Arkells, And Bush Among The Headliners For CityFolk 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Ottawa’s CityFolk festival announced a lineup for 2023 that includes Iggy Pop, Arkells, Bush, Hozier, and Gov’t Mule, among others.

“We’re very pleased with the lineup we put together for 2023,” says CityFolk executive and artistic director, Mark Monahan, “We managed to book a number of top-notch performers, including many that we’ve had our eye on for some time now.

Set for September 13-17, 2023, the festival will make its return to the Great Lawn at Ottawa’s Landsown Park with a lineup that also includes Headstones, Claire Coupland, Sven Gali, Villages, and the The Legend of Gram Parsons.

Presales for the festival kick off on May 17th and for 2023, organizers will make it a little easier for fans on a tight budget to purchase tickets, offering a layaway option to lock in GA or VIP Full Festival Pass at the lowest current prices, with a $20 down payment.

Sep 13 – Iggy Pop; Busty & The Bass; NOBRO

Sep 14 – Arkells; Gov’t Mule; The Tallest Man On Earth; Ruby Waters; Claire Coupland; Redfox

Sep 15 – Bush; Headstones; Sven Gali; Fortunate Ones; Villages; Geneviève Racette

Sep 16 – Kaleo; David Kushner; Allison Russell; Andrea Ramolo; Kristine St-Pierre; Mikhail Laxton

Sep 17 – Hozier; X Ambassadors; Julian Taylor; Grievous Angel: The Legend of Gram Parsons