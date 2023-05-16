‘Billie Eilish’ Rapper Aramani White Signs With Reservoir Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Reservoir Media announced the signing of up-and-coming rapper Armani White to an exclusive publishing deal.

The agreement, which is White’s first publishing deal, covers his existing catalog, including his breakout hit “Billie Eilish” which has already amassed more than 40 billion views on Tiktok alone. The deal also covers his future works as well, Reservoir said.

White, who hails from Philadelphia, first made a name for himself in 2015 when he uploaded a music video for his single “Stick Up,” which drew immediate attention from both music fans and the industry.

Since then, White has gone on to collaborate with artists such as Big Sean, Goldlink, and Big Krit and independently released his debut album “Keep In Touch” in 2019.

“Music has helped me through so much, and this is an exciting moment to bring that to a new level. I know Faith Newman and the Reservoir team can help me get there. I can’t wait to share more music with my fans and keep building the world of Armani White with them,” White stated about his new agreement with Reservoir.

“As a fellow Philly native, it is really special to work with Armani, whose music pays homage to the history of Philly hip-hop and brings in a modern flare to create his self-described ‘happy hood’ niche within the genre. He also has a remarkable work ethic, and the Reservoir team is eager to help Armani continue to release hit songs that drive the genre forward,” added Faith Newman, Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development.