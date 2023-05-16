Phish Announce A Return To The Mexican Riveria For 2024

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary jam band Phish announced the details for the seventh annual “Phish: Riviera Maya” the band’s annual destination concert vacation on the Caribbean Coast of Southern Mexico.

Set for February 21-24, 2024, Phish: Riviera Maya will once again take place at Moon Palace Cancún, which provides luxury accommodations adjacent to the concert venue.

As with past years, the event will see Phish perform a unique concert each night along with curated daytime pool parties and late night DJ sets, as well as other nature and historical activities around the Yucatan Peninsula, such as exploring Mayan ruins, diving in cenotes and catamaran sailing.

For fans that can’t escape to Mexico next winter, Phish also detailed their tour plans for 2023, including a summer tour that kicks off with a pair of shows at Huntsville’s Orion Arena on July 11 and 12.

The tour includes performances in multiple east coast markets, including three shows at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Georgia and 7 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The tour closes out with Phish’s traditional Labor Day weekend at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, from September 1-3.

The full lineup for 2023

JULY

11 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

12 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

28 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

29 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

30 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

AUGUST

1 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

4 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

5 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO