Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Headed To Cinemas

(CelebrityAccess) — Blackbird Presents, Mark Rothbaum and Joe Hand Promotions announced that Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, the star-studded celebration of country music legend Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday, will be coming to cinemas.

The limited theatrical release will feature a selection of highlights from the two April concerts which marked Nelson’s birthday in front of sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The shows featured performances by Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, The Lumineers, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Billy Strings and Willie Nelson himself.

The cinematic release premieres in theaters on Sunday, June 11, with a special encore presentation on June 13 and 14.

“Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented. Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way,” said Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents.

“We are truly excited to present Willie Nelson 90 in theaters as a celebration to the legendary musician’s 90th birthday,” said Joe Hand Jr, President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Willie Nelson has had an indelible impact on the world, and we are thrilled to provide fans with a unique opportunity to celebrate his milestone birthday through this special concert event. The theater experience will recapture the energy and excitement of this historic live show and present it to fans around the world with a superior viewing experience on the big screen. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help share this historic event, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable legacy and timeless music in theaters on June 11th.”

Tickets for this exclusive concert event will be available for purchase starting on May 16 at willienelson90experience.com