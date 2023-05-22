Foo Fighters Announce Josh Freese as Drummer Replacing the Late Taylor Hawkins

NORTHRIDGE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, a studio session recorded at the band’s 606 Studios in Northridge, streamed Sunday (May 21). The stream included behind-the-scenes footage and the debut performances of songs from their upcoming 11th album, But Here We Are, due June 2.

During the live stream, the Foo Fighters introduced their new drummer Josh Freese, but only after teasing that another famous drummer would replace the late Taylor Hawkins. The intro featured cameos from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith (a close friend of Hawkins), Tommy Lee, and Tool’s Danny Carey.

Freese is a veteran drummer who has played with Nine Inch Nails, The Offspring, Sting and Weezer. He played with the Foo Fighters during a London tribute show for Hawkins in 2022, even on Hawkin’s drum kit. Unfortunately, Hawkins passed away at the age of 50.

Foo Fighters played an eight-song set during their livestream rehearsal, shot in black and white. In addition to classics like “All My Life” and “Monkey Wrench,” they played their recent singles “Rescued” and “Under You” as well as an unreleased track called “Nothing at All,” both of which appear on But Here We Are. The band kicks off a summer tour in New Hampshire on May 24.