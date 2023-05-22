Miley Cyrus Declares Touring Isn’t In Her Future; There’s “No Connection” With Fans

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Former Disney child star, global superstar singer/songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus sat down for an interview with British Vogue to appear in its June 2023 issue. During that interview, Cyrus had much to say regarding ever hitting the road again for a tour.

Cyrus, who in the past had said she wanted to be photographed by Steve Meisel, got the chance with this story. She’s enjoying one of the most successful years of her career in music, primarily due to the comeback single, “Flowers.”

The single spent eight weeks at the top of the US Billboard charts, with another ten weeks consecutive at No. 1 on the UK charts. In addition, it became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach a billion streams in May. The hit single is from the album Endless Summer Vacation, released earlier this year, with Cyrus doing nearly zero press to promote it.

In her interview, Cyrus talked about performing live. She said she loves performing, but primarily for people she knows (referencing her team) who always are with her. She said, “I love performing, but pretty much for them. Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. I guess it’s pretty hard to people-please 100,000 individuals simultaneously?”

She continues, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone.”

Cyrus reflects on her touring past but is still determining if she can do it again. “It’s been a minute,” she says of her recent career hiatus. “After the last show I did [in 2014], I kind of look at it as more of a question. And I can’t.

“Not only ‘can’t,'” she says, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what …,” as she trails off.

Cyrus’ last time on the road was the Bangerz Tour which ran from February to October 2014, had her playing in a full 78 shows, and included venues such as the O2 Arena (London) and Barclays Center (NYC).

Since then, Cyrus has continued to play live shows but scaled way down. For her Milky Milky Milk Tour (2015), she played eight shows across North America supporting the album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Next, she embarked on the Attention Tour in 2022, but it was just five shows on the festival circuit in the US and South America.